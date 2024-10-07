Own This Measuring Cup? You Could Be Getting Some Extra Cash

You might want to check your cupboards, because a glass measuring cup is getting its owners some extra cash.

Measuring Cup Settlement Reached

The Federal Trade Commission recently took action against a glass measuring cup manufacturer. Last year, the FTC took Instant Brands to court claiming the company was marketing its measuring cups as being "made in USA" when they were actually from China.

While the name Instant Brands might not be immediately familiar, the specific brand of the measuring cup is rather common in kitchens throughout the U.S. According to a press release from the FTC, Instant Brands is the company behind Pyrex.

"All told, more than 110,000 units of Chinese-made measuring cup sets were sold to U.S. consumers while being marketed as 'Made in USA," the FTC says.

Instant Brands was eventually ordered to pay a $129,416 judgement.

Empty measuring cup isolated on white background with clipping path. Getty Images loading...

How To Get Your Pyrex Measuring Cup Refund

The FTC says more than $88,000 in refunds will be distributed to consumers who purchased the Pyrex measuring cups that were falsely marketed as being made in the U.S. A tracker for the settlement payouts shows a median refund of around $8 for each claim.

The FTC also had a hub available to obtain answers to frequently asked questions regarding refunds and product claims including how the process works.

Refunds from FTC settlements are more common than one might think. Just last year, the commission was able to payout $330 million in refunds from various settlements.

The largest settlement listed on the FTC website was for more than $534 million in 2018 sent to payday loan customers who had used AMG Services.

