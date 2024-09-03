Rushing Water Sweeps Kid Away, Through Fence in Viral Pool Video

Out of all the ways to properly close down your pool for the season, this is not one of them.

A viral video uploaded to TikTok shows a kid flying through a wooden fence after being swept away in water rushing from a draining swimming pool.

Pool Sends Kids Through Fence

TikTok user BlueS550Yote was ready to say goodbye to this above-ground swimming pool. The metal frame had started to rust and the bottom couldn't possibly be patched any more than it already had in the past five years.

The pool had served its purpose and it was time to get rid of it as Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, approached.

The TikToker enlisted his nephew to help send the pool off with one last memorable day. The two wrapped up swimming for the day and moved on to tearing down the pool.

What happened next was certainly a choice. Instead of draining the pool with a pump, which likely would have taken some time, the nephew took a blade to the side of the pool to set the water out in one big burst.

While the OP was ready with his phone to record, his nephew was likely not ready for the brute force of water that would take him off his feet and right through a wooden fence.

What Happened To The Kid In The Viral Pool Video?

The video has been viewed nearly 40 million times on TikTok. Most of the comments seem to enjoy the hilarious nature of the post, but many were also concerned about the nephew.

One person noted the boy still had the open blade in his hand as he was sent through the wooden fence and down a hill. The account has since shared a follow-up video to prove the boy did not get injured in the incident.

We also later learned that Pickle the dog was spared from the pool incident while a banana tree sadly may have seen its last growing season.