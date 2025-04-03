Major Bank to Shutter Branches in Multiple States; See the Complete List
One of the largest banks in the U.S. is gearing up to close some of its branches just two years after closing 10% of its locations.
What's Closed So Far In 2025?
It might be difficult to keep track of everything that has closed so far in 2025.
There are brands like Party City and JoAnn that made headlines after announcing they were closing down all locations and going out of business for good.
Then there are the places only closing a few select locations that only represent a small portion of their overall store portfolio. Walmart, for example, will reportedly close 12 locations in the coming months while still having a whopping 4,600 stores across the U.S.
PNC Bank fits that descriptions. While closing a handful of branches creates minimal impact on the bank's overall total, it could still be an in convenience for customers who frequent those locations.
Which PNC Bank Locations Are Closing?
PNC Bank closing branches is nothing new. According to TheStreet.com, PNC shuttered nearly 10% of its branches in in 2023.
And even though the bank had a better year in 2024, it is now reportedly ready for another round of closings.
The following PNC Bank branches have been identified as expected to close in recently filed documents according to TheStreet.com:
Illinois
- 2121 Spring Road, Suite 150, Oak Brook
Indiana
- 7007 Graham Road, Indianapolis
Maryland
- 1603 Whetstone Way, Baltimore
Michigan
- 588292 Gratiot Avenue, New Haven
New Jersey
- 424 Broad Street, Bloomfield
- 1184 Main Avenue, Clifton
- 3111 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton
Ohio
- 420 Beverly Avenue Canal, Fulton
Texas
- 145 Paseo Del Prado Avenue, Edinburg
- 5171 East I-20 Service Road North, Weatherford
Virginia
- 411 King Street, Alexandria
- 10261 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow
- 13490 Coppermine Road, Herndon
Wisconsin
- 12805 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield
