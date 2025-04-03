One of the largest banks in the U.S. is gearing up to close some of its branches just two years after closing 10% of its locations.

What's Closed So Far In 2025?

It might be difficult to keep track of everything that has closed so far in 2025.

NOTE: See Full List Of Businesses Closing Locations at the Bottom of This Article

There are brands like Party City and JoAnn that made headlines after announcing they were closing down all locations and going out of business for good.

Then there are the places only closing a few select locations that only represent a small portion of their overall store portfolio. Walmart, for example, will reportedly close 12 locations in the coming months while still having a whopping 4,600 stores across the U.S.

Outside of PNC Bank Getty Images loading...

PNC Bank fits that descriptions. While closing a handful of branches creates minimal impact on the bank's overall total, it could still be an in convenience for customers who frequent those locations.

Which PNC Bank Locations Are Closing?

PNC Bank closing branches is nothing new. According to TheStreet.com, PNC shuttered nearly 10% of its branches in in 2023.

And even though the bank had a better year in 2024, it is now reportedly ready for another round of closings.

The following PNC Bank branches have been identified as expected to close in recently filed documents according to TheStreet.com:

Illinois

2121 Spring Road, Suite 150, Oak Brook

Indiana

7007 Graham Road, Indianapolis

Maryland

1603 Whetstone Way, Baltimore

Michigan

588292 Gratiot Avenue, New Haven

A PNC bank ATM is shown. Getty Images loading...

New Jersey

424 Broad Street, Bloomfield

1184 Main Avenue, Clifton

3111 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton

Ohio

420 Beverly Avenue Canal, Fulton

Texas

145 Paseo Del Prado Avenue, Edinburg

5171 East I-20 Service Road North, Weatherford

Virginia

411 King Street, Alexandria

10261 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow

13490 Coppermine Road, Herndon

Wisconsin

12805 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield

Here is a look at what other big-name chains have closed locations in 2025:

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll