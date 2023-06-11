Keep Mosquitoes Away by Adding These 11 Plants to Your Garden

Mosquitoes are known to be bothersome insects that can pose health risks due to the diseases they carry. While their activity typically peaks in late June, the conditions conducive to their presence are currently favorable.

Mosquitoes emerge from hibernation when temperatures rise above 50ºF. They thrive in temperatures around 80ºF and stagnant water. Flooding can create ample breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Health Risks and Disease Transmission:

These insects are responsible for transmitting diseases to humans, with approximately 70,000 cases reported annually. Although certain diseases like malaria and Zika may not be prevalent in all regions, the presence of West Nile Virus is a concern in some areas.

To naturally repel mosquitoes, planting specific varieties of plants known for their mosquito-repellent properties can be an effective approach. These plants have shown the ability to deter mosquitoes and minimize their presence in your yard or garden.

