The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter. But this spring selling season, things are more muted as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers. In March, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 43, more than three weeks longer compared to the year before.

Home Sale Speed Matters Locally

At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly.

The 50 Places Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale in March with ties broken by the number of home sales. Metros with over 300 home sales in March were included.