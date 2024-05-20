Scary Pet Food Recall Sends Owners of Furry Friends Scrambling

A pet food recall in multiple U.S. states has owners checking their supplies and their dogs' safety.

Why Pet Food Is Being Recalled

The latest pet food recall only seems to include dog food. The recall centers on 44-pound bags of dry food.

Details released by the FDA explained there is a potential for "loose metal pieces" to be found in the bags of food. While that sounds scary, the administration said there have yet to be any reports of injured or ill pets who have ingested the contaminated food.

There also has yet to be any information on how loose metal pieces ended up in the food.

What Dog Food Is Included In The Recall?

Food included in the the recall was sold online by Walmart. It also was available at stores in:

Texas

Louisiana

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Food included in the recall is Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak and Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food.

You can find out if you have potentially contaminated bags by searching for a "best by" date of March 4, 2025 and the "lot code" 410B2TXT02. Both should be located on the bottom of the bag.

If you find a bag of the potentially contaminated food in your home, you can call Mars Petcare U.S. customer service at 1-800-525-5273 to find out how to return the product. Details are also available at Pedigree.com/update.

The FDA recommends monitoring your pet if you believe it has consumed any of the potentially contaminated food.

