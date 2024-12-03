There's just something about NFL games being played in near-whiteout conditions where you can barely see the players on the field.

The 2024 season has already featured two epic prime time battles in the snow with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 21 and the Buffalo Bills plowing over the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 1.

Snow games are unpredictable, but they also let some watching at home feel some sense of nostalgia for the days of playing football in the backyard while being blasted by wintery conditions.

The players seem to have some fun, too.

From snow angels to hard-to-see wide receivers, here are some of the wildest photos from snowy NFL games over the years.

50 Wild Photos From Snowy NFL Games Over The Years Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll