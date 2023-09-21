National Park Service Roasts Couple’s Breakup on Social Media

The National Park Service remains undefeated on social media.

For those unaware, The National Park Service is not only one of the best public entities to on social media, but it might be among the top follows when it comes to brands that show personality with its content.

What The National Parks Service Said About A Recent Breakup

The National Park Service recently shared a five-star review someone left after visiting Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site in Hyde Park, New York.

The reviewer, whose name is blocked out in the screenshot, shared "my girlfriend broke up with me after we visited."

When sharing the review, the National Park Service quipped "sometimes the tour lasts longer than the relationship. Too soon?"

The post has been flooded with comments from people who enjoyed their trip to the New York mansion without causing a rift in their relationship.

"I proposed to my wife in the gazebo there, we just celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary. So (five stars)," one commenter replied.

The National Park Service didn't stop there when it came to calling out the reviewing for sharing the breakup in the review. It was noted that the "review has one like, most likely from the girlfriend."

Ouch.

Who's Behind National Park Service's Hilarious Social Media

This is far from the first time the National Park Service had fun with someone on social media. A post shared last month on its Instagram showed their responses to frequently asked questions including, "who is running this account?"

Earlier this year, an SFGate.com article revealed there is one person behind the humor you see on National Park Service social media.

Matt Turner starting working for the National Park Service in 2005 handing out brochures to visitors at Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah Georgia. He later became a park ranger who would have fun with the park's social media accounts.

Turner eventually turned his love of parks and social media into a career running the National Park Service accounts.

"I always leaned into humor and the ways to make those connections," Turner said in an interview with SFGate.com. "It's been a great tool for us to grab attention."

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.