The Most Popular Dog Breeds in America

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year, the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States and which ones are falling out of favor.

From Tiny Lap Dogs to Mighty Hunters

Stacker used the American Kennel Club's 2022 rankings, released on March 15, 2023, to compile the 100 most popular breeds out of the total 199. Data for last year's rankings come from the 2021 edition. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. Still, the list includes a great variety of dogs, from tiny lap dogs and mighty hunters to prime show dogs and companions for royalty. The sheer amount of breeds that are ranked is a reminder of the diverse taste of dog owners in America and the many different types of pups that we love.

Boston Terrier Canva loading...

Factors that Contribute to National Popularity for Certain Dog Breeds

Several obvious factors create a breed's national popularity year in and year out: ideal size, maintenance, hypoallergenic coats, disposition, temperament, and of course name recognition. If you are looking for your first dog for companionship in a city apartment, easy choices are reliable, compact French bulldogs or Boston terriers. Choosing the first family dog for small children and ample backyard space make retrievers or Labradors a traditional option.

From centuries-old dogs bred for royalty to familiar faces used in duck hunting and fox intimidating, there's a dog out there for everyone. If you need proof, then look no further than the 100 different breeds that complete this list of the most popular pooches.