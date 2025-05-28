‘Heartbroken’ Girl Makes Plea for Missing Guacamole; Restaurant has Perfect Response

A girl who went viral after discovering her guacamole was missing has now been compensated for the mishap.

Viral Video Of Girl Who Wants Guacamole

Late last month, 5-year-old Astoria went to fast-casual Mexican chain Qdoba for a nice meal with her family. Unfortunately, the entire experience left the Denver girl "heartbroken."

Astoria's parents caught her reaction on video as she expressed her disappointment regarding the missing guac. Days later, the video had amassed millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

Astoria's callout of Qdoba is both sad and adorable at the same time.

"I am very heartbroken, Qdoba, because you forgot my favorite sauce, guacamole," she says while fighting back tears.

The video ends with Astoria making sure the people at Qdoba remember her name.

"Love A-S-T-O-R-I-A," she says, spelling out her name.

The entire comment section on TikTok blew up with support for Astoria in her time of need.

"Some may say she 's being dramatic, but this is in fact the appropriate reaction to no guac sauce," one commenter shared.

The millions of views and comments finally caught the attention of Qdoba.

Qdoba's Response To Viral Guacamole Girl

To make up for the missing guacamole, Qdoba offered Astoria the honorary position of Chief Guacamole Officer.

"We've been trying to fill the position for years but could never find the perfect candidate ... until now," the chain said on Instagram.

As part of the role, Astoria was set up with her own station at a Qdoba restaurant where she could make guacamole. She was also outfitted with an appropriately sized chef's hat and apron.

And of course, she got to eat all the guacamole she wanted when she was done.

Astoria's mom, Brenna Mass, told Today.com that her daughter continues to grow her social media fan base thanks to her fun personality.

"It's fun to see that other people love her, and it's just who she is naturally."