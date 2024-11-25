If you've been having troubles with your Outlook or Teams lately, you're not the only one.

There have been just under 5,000 reports of Microsoft 365 outages on Down Detector as of 9:48 a.m. MT (11:48 a.m. ET) Monday morning. These outages seem to be impacting Outlook, Teams, and Sharepoint.

While things seem to be working currently, there are certainly some quirks.

Which Microsoft 365 programs are most impacted by the recent outages?

It appears that Outlook is being most impacted with 86% of the reported problems while Exchange has 9%, and Sharepoint has 6%.

Why is my Microsoft 365 being weird?

Forbes reports that Microsoft made a recent change that likely created the chaos. While that change has been reverted, we're still seeing some issues. And although the company didn't say what exactly those changes were, they did just roll out Recall AI, which would "take regular snapshots of computer activity to store on PCs and make searchable later."

What issues did the Microsoft outage cause?

Some things that we've seen include search not working, delayed load times, and service unavailable.

When will Microsoft 365 issues be resolved?

They've started to issue some fixes, but the timeline as to when everything will be resolved is still unclear.

What's included in Microsoft 365?

The cloud-based productivity platform includes apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, and OneDrive just to name a few.

