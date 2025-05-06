Raccoon Named Chewy Found With Meth Pipe Following Traffic Stop in Ohio

Officers from an Ohio police department have released additional information regarding an incident that led to the discovery of a raccoon with a meth pipe.

Raccoon Discovered During Traffic Stop

According to the Springfield Township Police Department, officers made a traffic stop just after 7 p.m. on May 5. The vehicle was allegedly registered to an owner with an active warrant and a suspended driver's license.

The department said in a social media post today that the driver of the vehicle was detained during the stop.

But she wasn't the only passenger in the car.

"As Officer Branham returned to the vehicle, he observed a raccoon named 'Chewy' sitting in the driver's seat with a meth pipe in its mouth," the department posted on Facebook.

READ MORE: Ohio Police Triumphantly Save Raccoon With Head Stuck In Mayo Jar

Police say they were encouraged to further inspect the vehicle following the discovery of the raccoon. Officers allegedly found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and three used glass meth pipes.

What Happened To The Raccoon Following The Traffic Stop?

The driver of the vehicle was hit with multiple drug-related charges. Officers say Chewy the raccoon was "unharmed" during the incident.

"While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pip is a first," the department said on Facebook.

A report from Cleveland-based 19 News noted that Springfield Township Police Department officers are looking to see if the driver had the "proper paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon.

Chewy has started to amass a cult-like following on social media following the traffic stop.

"Glad the little bandit tipped you guys off," Cynthia Moncrief told the department on Facebook. "He should be your mascot."

