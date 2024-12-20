McDonald’s Low-Key Testing Wild New Restaurant Concept; Have You Seen It?

McDonald's has been testing a completely new restaurant concept right under our noses.

OK, so maybe it's only under some of our noses since it's yet to expand across the U.S., but there's no doubt this one will probably takeoff in the coming months.

What Type Of Restaurant Is McDonald's Testing?

McDonald's has been trying out all sorts of new things over the past couple years.

In late 2023, it rolled out a nostalgic spinoff restaurant called CosMc's that had more of a focus on drinks. Since that time, the chain has continued to test various new menu items with some, like the Chicken Big Mac, getting a wide-release.

McDonald's is now ready to take yet another concept for a test drive. The new restaurant style features a smaller design with special drive-thru lanes and conveyor belts that deliver food to customers.

Conveyor Belt Delivering Food in McDonald's Drive-Thru McDonald's press photo loading...

"The features – inside and outside – are geared toward customers who are planning to dine at home or on the go," McDonald's said in a press release.

What Will The New McDonald's Restaurants Look Like?

There will be little to no seating inside the new design that is currently getting a test run. Instead, customers will find a "delivery pick-up room" meant for couriers and kiosks to place orders to go.

The exterior of McDonald's new restaurant concept is also wildly different than what we're all used to.

Customers coming to the restaurant will find two lanes. One lane will be for drive-thru orders much like it is at any McDonald's. The other lane will be the "Order Ahead Lane" where orders placed prior to your arrival will be delivered via a conveyor belt.

McDonald's New Drive-Thru Concept McDonald's press photo loading...

There also will be additional parking spaces for food delivery services to pick-up orders.

Where Is The New McDonald's Concept Being Tested?

With CosMc's, McDonald's tested the concept closer to its global headquarters in Chicago before slowly adding a handful of locations in other parts of Illinois and Texas.

This time around, McDonald's starting its test run in the Lone Star State. The first location to have a smaller restaurant and multiple drive-thru lanes was opened in Fort Worth, Texas earlier this month.

McDonald's has yet to give any indication of where the new-style restaurant will pop-up next other than saying it is in the "test and learn" phase of the project.

