McDonald's is ready to unveil a fiery new McNugget dipping sauce along with a meal specifically targeted at Gen Z customers.

What Does McDonald's New McNugget Sauce Taste Like?

McDonald's doing a huge promotional partnership for a movie based on the Minecraft video game plainly called A Minecraft Movie. The movie, starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Danielle Brooks, is set to arrive on theaters April 4.

Ahead of that, McDonald's is rolling out several items with ties to A Minecraft Movie. Among those is a new limited edition McNugget dipping sauce called the Nether Flame Sauce.

Nether Flame Sauce at McDonald's McDonald's press photo loading...

In Minecraft, The Nether is a fiery, hell-like world. McDonald's says it wants to represent this experience with the sauce, which contains "crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with hints of garlic and sweetness."

McDonald's Launching New Gen Z Happy Meal Toys

McDonald's promotional blitz for A Minecraft Movie also includes dropping a new Happy Meal and an additional meal targeted at Gen Z customers.

The standard Happy Meal aimed the younger crowd features the usual options of burgers or Chicken McNuggets and features one of 12 different toys inspired by the movie.

The A Mine Craft Movie Meal, on the other hand, is more for Gen Z customers who grew up playing the video game, but are now likely a little old for a regular Happy Meal. With this meal, they can get 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

McDonald's press photo McDonald's press photo loading...

Plus, the meal also comes with one of six collectibles that turn classic McDonald's characters into figures you might see in Minecraft. Among the options is the Zombie Hamburglar and the Grimace Egg.

The meals along with the new McNugget sauce are set to debut at McDonald's throughout the U.S. on April 1.

