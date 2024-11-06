15 Wild McDonald’s Items From Other Countries + How to Get Them in the U.S.

While the McDonald's menu tends to be mostly the same no matter which location you visit in the U.S., it is wildly different in other countries.

And there's actually a little known way to try some of these unique menu items in the U.S.

McDonald's restaurants can be found in more than 100 countries. Of course, the same menu won't always play well in different cultures.

In India, for example, you can get a sandwich that is made of a potato and pea patty. In Korea, burgers are served with sauces that aren't common at U.S. locations.

While the strategy is to appeal the local tastes, McDonald's also uses this as an opportunity to test the popularity of menu items before bringing them to other countries. The Chicken Big Mac, which made its U.S. debut in October, had previously appeared on menus in the U.K. and Australia.

Those in the U.S. looking to get a taste of McDonald's international menu items without traveling abroad need to head to Chicago where the restaurant chain has its global headquarters.

The ground floor of the building features a full McDonald's restaurant with a rotating international menu featuring food from other countries. Here is a look at 15 distinctive items that have been served at McDonald's global headquarters.

