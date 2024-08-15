McDonald's in Canada just hits different.

Not only do they have tastier McFlurry flavors and a wider selection of McNugget sauces, but they also now have better collector's cups.

What Are McDonald's Collector's Cups?

At one time, collectable cups were a staple of McDonald's promotions. Dating as far back as the 1980s, you would get a special meal that would come with a glass that featured a character.

The giveaway was usually tied to a promotion of some sort. For example, there was a whole line of collectable glass mugs that featured Garfield that were only available at McDonald's.

Eventually, the collector's glasses went away until just a few days ago.

Everything old is new again at McDonald's where they've already brought back a bunch of Grimace merch and even revived the McNugget Buddies concept. Collector's cups are now back in restaurants across the country featuring characters like Shrek, Snoopy and Minions.

Are McDonald's Collector's Cups Glass Or Plastic?

The original McDonald's cups that were around in the '80s and early '90s were glass. Some were taller glasses while a few came as collectable mugs.

When McDonald's announced its latest line of collector's cups that are currently available to customers who order a Collector's Meal, they did so with photos showing what many believed to be actual glasses.

Unfortunately for those wanting to reminisce about carefully carrying their Care Bears glass to the car after their Happy Meal, the collector's cups are made of plastic.

Not everyone is a fan of this choice.

"I got a collectors cup thinking they'd be glass. They are NOT. All around s------. I should know better," reads one comments on a Reddit thread detailing people's experience getting the cups from McDonald's

From photos shared in the thread, the plastic cups come covered with a plastic bag. You also get a regular drink cup with your meal.

That is unless you go to a McDonald's in Canada. Press materials for the collector's cups available in Canada show the Collector's Edition glasses which are actually made of glass.

If you head up there, you can snag a glass for $3 when buying any Extra Value Meal.

