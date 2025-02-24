Is there a more polarizing candy or treat connected to a major holiday than Peeps?

You either REALLY love the sugar-coated marshmallows or you absolutely despise seeing them whenever Easter starts to roll around. Either way, Peeps have made a lasting impression.

Rob Carroll photo

It's not clear when the first Peep was ever sold. Food & Wine traces the seasonal treat's roots back to the 1940s where the first marshmallow chick was produced and sold by Rodda Candy in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

It might have been earlier than that. There really wasn't a whole lot of recording of marshmallow history at the time.

Since then, however, Peeps have exploded in popularity with various flavor combinations and variations offered at stores throughout the U.S.

Rob Carroll photo/Peeps

You may not understand it, but Peeps have taken over the candy aisle. Here is a look at 16 Peeps flavors that will have you wondering "who buys this stuff?"

16 Peeps Flavors That Will Have You Asking 'Who Buys This Stuff?' Seriously, who is requesting these flavors? Peeps have exploded with different variations and flavor combos. It isn't just about yellow and pink sugar-coated marshmallows any more. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll