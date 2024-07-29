Nearly 20 Different Vegetables Sold at Popular Stores Included In Massive Recall
A new recall notice is alerting customers of a potential listeria contamination in nearly 20 different vegetables sold in stores across the U.S.
Why Are The Vegetables Possibly Contaminated?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially issued a recall notice on July 12 that included two items produced by Wiers Farm Inc. The operation, based in Willard, Ohio, said produce sent to various stores in three states could be at risk of being contaminated with listeria.
The FDA says the bacteria produces symptoms that include fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues. The issues could possible last several days.
READ MORE: Court: It's OK If There's Bones In Your Boneless Chicken
Since then, the recall notice has gotten a massive update to include additional produce items that could have possibly been sent to 13 different states.
What Vegetables Are Included In the Recall?
The updated recall list includes vegetables packaged by Wiers Farm Inc. between July 5-12. The following items have been listed as part of the recall:
RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS
Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
In addition to Aldi and Walmart, the vegetables also may have arrived at some smaller regional stores. You can find a complete list of stores involved in the recall here.
As with the previous recall involving possibly contaminated produce from the same farm, customers are advised to discard of any items on the list.
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz