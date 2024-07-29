A new recall notice is alerting customers of a potential listeria contamination in nearly 20 different vegetables sold in stores across the U.S.

Why Are The Vegetables Possibly Contaminated?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially issued a recall notice on July 12 that included two items produced by Wiers Farm Inc. The operation, based in Willard, Ohio, said produce sent to various stores in three states could be at risk of being contaminated with listeria.

The FDA says the bacteria produces symptoms that include fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues. The issues could possible last several days.

Since then, the recall notice has gotten a massive update to include additional produce items that could have possibly been sent to 13 different states.

What Vegetables Are Included In the Recall?

The updated recall list includes vegetables packaged by Wiers Farm Inc. between July 5-12. The following items have been listed as part of the recall:

RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS

Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

In addition to Aldi and Walmart, the vegetables also may have arrived at some smaller regional stores. You can find a complete list of stores involved in the recall here.

As with the previous recall involving possibly contaminated produce from the same farm, customers are advised to discard of any items on the list.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker