Kroger is reportedly gearing up to close stores in multiple states following a recent earnings call.

Why Kroger Is Closing Stores

Kroger is a Cincinnati-based grocery chain with approximately 1,200 stores spread throughout 16 states. But that total is set to decrease by the end of 2026.

According to Chain Store Age, Kroger told investors during a recent earnings call that as many as 60 stores will close over the next year and a half.

Chain Store Age reports that Kroger is confident in the move, as it aims to "reinvest the savings (from the closings) back into the customer experience."

Which Kroger Stores Are Closing?

Kroger has yet to release an official list of targeted locations as part of the closing push, but some have already begun to leak via various sources.

USA Today was able to confirm the following Kroger stores as being on the chopping block:

Georgia

2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta; closing July 19

11877 Douglas Road, Alpharetta; closing Aug. 16

3479 Memorial Drive, Decatur; closing Sept. 13

3855 Buford Highway, Brookhaven; closing Oct. 18

Illinois

3311 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria; closing about Aug. 2

Kentucky

4211 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky (no closing date listed)

Tennessee

1664 East Done Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee; closing Sept. 19

Texas

1707 W. University Drive, McKinney, Texas (no closing date listed)

3410 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, Texas; (closed on June 10)

Virginia

1904 Emmett Street, Charlottesville, Virginia; closing Aug. 22

466 South Cummings Street, Abingdon, Virginia; closing Sept. 19

West Virginia

2908 State St., Gassaway, West Virginia; closing Aug. 22

Other Major Retailers Closing Locations In 2025

Kroger joins a long list of major retailers and restaurant chains that have already announced plans to close locations this year. Here is a look at all of the big-name chains getting ready to shutter stores and restaurants:

