Harris Chooses Walz as Running Mate in Upcoming Election

Kamala Harris now has a running mate for the upcoming election.

The Associated Press is reporting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to become the pick for vice president.

Who Is Tim Walz?

The 60-year-old Walz has served as Minnesota's governor since 2019. He spent time in Congress in the early 2000s following a career in the military and as a high school teacher.

Walz was re-elected in 2022.

The Associated Press says Harris and Walz are expected to appear together during a rally at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia later today. Following the stop in Philadelphia, the two will then head to Detroit and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Minnesota Governor Walz Highlights New Gun New Legislation Getty Images loading...

NBC News noted Walz has been behind a "bonanza of progressive policy accomplishments" while in in office including laws protecting abortion rights, restrictions on gun access and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

"Progressives elsewhere have pointed to Minnesota as a case study in how to effectively use the power of legislative trifecta to achieve policy priorities," NBC News said in its report.

But it wasn't necessarily the progressive policies that put Walz in headlines leading up to Harris' vice president section.

Why Democrats Are Saying 'Weird'

Many of the talking points from Democrats in recent weeks have included the word "weird" to describe both Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

Much of that can be traced back to Walz.

Fox News noted the Minnesota governor was among the first to call Trump "weird" in interviews. The descriptor has seemed to stick in recent weeks among several members of his party.

Walz most prominently used "weird" during an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe." On the show, Walz expressed a desire to end divisiveness in the U.S. when it comes to politics

"We can't even go to Thanksgiving dinner with our uncle because you end up in some weird fight that is unnecessary," Walz said during the interview.

He then turned his attention toward Trump and Vance.

"You know these guys are just weird. They're running for He-Man women haters club or something."

