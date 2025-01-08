Once-Popular Arts and Crafts Store Closing Locations Following Bankruptcy

What was once thought of as a go-to store for art and craft supplies is now looking to close some of its locations after filling for bankruptcy.

Retail Outlook For 2025

While the calendar may have turned to 2025, many retail chains are still feeling the effects of 2025. Stores that announced closings going into the new year included:

Macy's

Foot Locker

Advance Auto Parts

Party City

Experts claim there is some relief on the horizon. Economic insight provider Economist Intelligence predicts "easing inflation" in 2025.

Unfortunately, there is more to this story. The EIU goes on to say that while inflation will lessen, consumer confidence will continue to be "weak."

Chain Announces Store Closings After Bankruptcy Filing

There was a time before places like Michaels and Hobby Lobby when one lone chain seemed to dominate the art and craft supply game.

With aisles lined with supplies and colorful fabric that you could snip off and take home, JoAnn Fabrics has been an iconic stop for crafty folks dating back to the early 1960s.

JoAnn Fabrics is closing stores Google Maps loading...

Now, the chain is looking to shed some of its stores after filing for bankruptcy less than a year ago.

The Street reports JoAnn filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March 2024 "due to declining sales." At the time, the brand had more than 800 stores across the U.S.

A month later, JoAnn exited bankruptcy hoping to increase its share of the arts and crafts market. Unfortunately, the company is now looking to close some of its locations.

According to The Street, JoAnn will close these locations:

Iowa

Burlington

Maryland

Owings Mills

Cockeysville

Massachusetts

Holyoke

New York

Ithaca

North Carolina

Hickory

Pennsylvania

Hermitage

Williamsport

Canva Canva loading...

Closing dates for the locations vary by store. PhillyBurbs.com is reporting both JoAnn stores in Pennsylvania will close Jan. 19 while other locations may close prior to that day.

