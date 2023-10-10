Meet the Newly Discovered Snail Named in Honor of Jimmy Buffett
A recently discovered species of snail has been named as a tribute to late musician JImmy Buffett.
Snail Named After Jimmy Buffett Song
According to CNN, scientists came across what is now known as the Cayo margarita in the Florida Reef. Its name is a nod to Buffett's hit, "Margaritaville."
"In some ways, our team was no stranger to the regional signature drink. And of course, Jimmy Buffett's music," Rudiger Bieler, the biologist who first saw the snail while scuba diving, told CNN. "So when we came up with a species name, we really wanted to allude to the color of the drink and the fact that it lives in the Florida keys."
The snail's color also gives off strong margarita vibes thanks to its bright yellow tones. Bieler shared with CNN that the snail's glowing color likely acts as a defense mechanism against potential predators.
According to information provided by the Field Museum in Chicago, Bieler and his team have also previously located a lime-colored snail near Belize.
Tributes Following Jimmy Buffett's Death
Having a snail named after him is just one of many tributes to Buffett following his death on Sept. 1 at the age of 76. HIs cause of death was reported as skin cancer that had turned into lymphoma.
The Eagles, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and countless other acts have paid tribute to Buffett on stage.
"I've known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people," Paul McCartney shared on social media.
See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
INSIDE: Tour Vanna White's Immaculate California Rental Property
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll