Oh, the struggle of wanting to throw all of your clothes in the washing machine at once even though you know they should all be treated differently.

While it can save you time, it can also create shrunken and damaged clothing. There is one iPhone trick, however, that will make the process a little easier when you need to determine how to properly wash each clothing item.

Using iPhone For Laundry

TikTok user @wtfaleisa recently opened eyes with an explanation of how an iPhone camera can be incorporated into your laundry routine.

"You can take a picture of the tags, and if you have an iPhone your phone will just tell you exactly how to take care of those clothes," the TikToker says in the video.

Yes, your iPhone will play the role of your mom who always reminds you not to put your expensive sweater in the dryer.

Here's the mind-blowing part of this discovery: This feature isn't part of an app that needs to be downloaded by the user. It is just built into the iPhone's camera.

How To Use Your iPhone To Read Clothing Tags

If you look at the tags on some of your clothing items, you'll likely notice instructions for how to wash and dry the product. There is usually a rather confusing series of symbols under the text.

To use this iPhone hack, you'll need to take a photo of the tag. Click the "i" icon at the bottom of the photo to bring up information about the photo.

At the top of the info screen will be an option to "look up laundry care." That will take you to a detailed menu that shows what each of the confusion tag symbols mean.

The info shown by the iPhone goes into greater detail than the text on the tag, so you might want to give this a try to save your clothes.

