45 Inspiring Paralympics Photos That Will Make You Believe Anything Is Possible

Athletes competing in the Paralympic Games in Paris this year deserve more credit.

I'm far from the first person to say that. The images coming out of games the past few days have rivaled just about anything that we saw during the Olympics just a few short weeks ago.

I continue to be amazed by what these athletes can accomplish and how they are able to overcome adversity.

Several years ago, I was invited to play as part of a local media team that had a fun game against an area wheelchair basketball team. It was an eye-opening experience for me, someone who is able to use both of his legs with no issues.

I left the court that day humbled and wondering "how did they do that" after being continually trapped by at least two wheelchair-bound players nearly every time I got the ball. Literally, there was no possible way to move my chair anytime I got the ball. There was barely any chance of me shooting or passing the ball either.

With that perspective, I can't imagine the level of competition playing out in Paris during the Paralympics. Here are 45 inspiring photos that will make you believe anything is possible.

45 Inspiring Paralympics Photos That Will Have You Believing Anything Is Possible Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll