The Unexpected Meaning (and Movie) Behind In-N-Out Burger’s Crossed Palm Trees

One of the most iconic burger joints, at least in the western half of the U.S., also has some rather puzzling landscaping outside its restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger might be known for its burgers as much as its trademark palm trees that cross near the entrance to its drive-thru.

Why Do People Love (or Hate) In-N-Out Burger So Much?

In-N-Out Burger can be a polarizing topic depending on the location of your conversation.

Many of the chain's locations are found in its home state of California or surrounding states making it somewhat of a destination if you are traveling from outside the area.

AllRecipes.com credits not only In-N-Out's food, but also its exclusivity and its "not-so-secret secret menu" for causing long drive-thru lines that stretch down the road.

But In-N-Out has started to slowly open well outside of the west coast in recent years with new locations in places like Idaho, Tennessee and Colorado. Even Texas, which is still considered a Whataburger stronghold, is now home to a handful of In-N-Outs.

When that happens, you're undoubtedly going to have burger aficionados who are going to prefer their long-time local favorite over hyped-up sandwiches coming in from California.

Why Does In-N-Out Burger Have Crossed Palm Trees?

Even if you have no desire to ever set foot in an In-N-Out (seriously, you're missing out), maybe you can at least appreciate how nearly every location somehow has two palm trees growing to form an "X."

The trees are in honor of In-N-Out's founder, Harry Snyder who opened the first drive-thru hamburger stand in California in 1948. Snyder died in 1976 at the age of 63.

According to information provided by In-N-Out, the crossed palm trees were inspired y one of Snyder's favorite movies, It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The 1963 film starring Spencer Tracy, Mickey Rooney and Milton Berle, depicts a group of motorists racing to find $350,000 hidden under "a big W" in Santa Rosita State Park.

It is later revealed "the big W" is actually four palm trees that form the letter. In-N-Out started planting two palm trees in the shape of an "X" at its locations in 1972 "because each In-N-Out store is Harry's treasure."

Has anyone tried digging under those palm trees yet?

Here's how In-N-Out stacks up against other burger restaurants in the U.S. when it comes to diners having a "positive opinion" about the brand.

