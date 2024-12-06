How Trendy Was Your Name? Find Out With This Super Fun Visualizer

Prepare to lose track of time, because there’s a fascinating new site with an engaging visualizer that lets you explore the popularity of names over the years. Meet the unfortunately named Baby Name visualizer (via Boing Boing).

When Was Your First Name Most Popular?

Type in a name and boom—you’re looking at a timeline that tells a story of when your name was popular, and when it (womp, womp) wasn't. Let's take my name as an example: Stephen.

Baby Name Visualizer baby-names.jetpack.ai loading...

Well, that checks out. I was named Stephen right around the time it was at peak trendiness. And no, I’m not giving you the exact date. Stephen (with a PH!) held strong through the mid-‘90s before it started to fizzle out.

Trendy Names Inspired by Popular Culture

Here’s where it gets fun: imagine when Friends debuted in the mid-‘90s, and moms and dads across America suddenly decided it was only natural to raise a little Ross. Curious, I took a deeper dive into two of the more unique Friends names: Chandler and Phoebe—and let me tell you, the results did not disappoint.

Baby Name Visualizer baby-names.jetpack.ai/ Getty Images loading...

Sure enough, Chandler saw a spike in popularity right around the 1994-1995 season when the show took off.

Phoebe, however, had a slower climb. Her name started gaining traction as the series entered its final phase in the mid-2000s. It seems syndication paid off.

At their peak, there were around 3,000 little Chandlers born in a year and just over 1,500 Phoebes (or “Pheebs,” as Rachel would say).

Say My Name (It's Beyoncé)

You’d think that if you looked at the name of the biggest pop star in the world—literally, as recently confirmed by Billboard—it would be smashing trends left and right. But surprisingly, the name Beyoncé hasn’t had the chart-topping success you might expect.

Baby Name Visualizer baby-names.jetpack.ai / Getty Images loading...

Beyoncé’s name saw its highest peak during her rise to superstardom in the mid-2000s, with around 200 baby Beys born at the time. Since then, though, it’s been on a steady decline.

Even the queen herself can’t always dictate naming trends—though with a name that unique, maybe it’s meant to stay as one-of-a-kind as the woman behind it.

Do your own fun name research by heading to the Baby Name Visualizer.

Interested in the names that are tanking in popularity? Keep scrolling...

