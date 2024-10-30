If you're worried whether your mail-in ballot was counted or not, there are a few easy ways to track it.

That's unless you live in one of three states that somehow still don't have a way to monitor their residents' mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania Demonstrates Mail-In Ballot Processing In Bucks County Getty Images loading...

How To Track Your Mail-In Ballot Online

That uncertainty you feel after planing your mail-in ballot in a drop box is understandable. When will it be picked up? Was my vote even counted?

Thankfully, there are easy ways to ensure your ballot made it to its intended destination.

Each state is different when it comes to its residents being able to track mail-in ballots online. In Wisconsin, for example, you can view your "My Voter Record." The site does everything from tracking absentee ballots to viewing a list of past elections you've voted in.

If you're registered to vote in the state of Washington, you automatically have access to a VoteWa account that will allow you to track your ballot online.

You can see how your state allows its residents to track ballots online by checking out this list on Vote.org.

That's, of course, only if you don't live in one of the states that doesn't allow online ballot tracking.

Mail-In Ballots Are Processed In California Getty Images loading...

States That Don't Have Online Ballot Tracking

Even after an increased demand for mail-in ballots during the pandemic in 2020, there are still three states that don't have online tracking. Those states are:

Illinois

Missouri

Wyoming

Illinois does have an online provisional ballot tracker, so that's at least something. Outside of that, you are best to contact your local election office with any concerns.

READ MORE: Every State Where Alcohol Will Be Banned On Election Day

Those living in Missouri or Wyoming have zero access to any online ballot trackers. Vote.org suggests using the national 866-OUR-VOTE hotline or locating your local election office.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker