Want Cheap Eggs? Try Renting Chickens For Your Backyard

Rental chickens are becoming an unexpected option for those feeling the pinch of rising egg costs.

Average Cost Of Eggs Continues To Rise In U.S.

Eggs don't seem to be getting any cheaper as bird flu continues to affect the industry across the U.S.

According to NerdWallet.com, the cost of a dozen eggs reached an all-time high in January. The average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs was tracked at $4.95.

January alone saw a 15% increase in average egg costs compared to the previous month. Before this, the highest average price for a dozen eggs was $4.82 in January 2023.

For some, rising costs means finding creative solutions for having eggs at home. That means either trying to make eggs purchased in stores last longer or possibly renting their own chickens for the backyard.

Yes, you can rent a chicken.

How To Rent A Chicken

There are options for those who want to have chickens, but maybe aren't ready to go all-in on raising their own flock.

Rent The Chicken will show up to your place with hens that are between 6 months and 2 years old, and you get to keep their eggs. According to their website, the service estimates that you can expect 8-14 or 16-28 eggs per week depending on which rental option you select when getting your chickens.

Even if you have no idea how to raise a chicken, Rent The Chicken will throw in a guide explaining chicken keeping along with some "chicken snacks."

Rent The Chicken is currently available in just about every state. View a full list here.

Additionally, the group also offers Hatch The Chicken if you're interested in hatching your own at home.

