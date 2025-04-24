Internet Wasn’t Ready to See How Olive Garden Breadsticks Are Made

Some secrets, including how Olive Garden breadsticks are made, are best left off the internet.

A TikTok video reportedly giving a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant is garnering hundreds of comments from people who seemingly thought breadsticks were made in a much more sophisticated manner.

How Olive Garden Breadsticks Are Made

Despite Olive Garden never once giving the impression that there was a baker in the back whipping up breadsticks for diners' bottomless baskets, people somehow can't believe how they're actually made.

A viral video shared on TikTok shows that the breadsticks are first pulled connected out of a plastic bag before they are simply put on a baking sheet and tossed in the oven.

Baking breadsticks at Olive Garden readheadgurl via TikTok loading...

There is no one kneading dough or making sure the butter is carefully melted on each breadstick. Instead, it is a clump of breadsticks that are baked and then brushed with butter that is poured from a plastic jug.

That's all. It's a quick and easy way to keep the breadsticks coming.

Are Olive Garden Breadsticks Frozen?

Many in the comments of the video, which has garnered more than 600,000 views, seemed amazed by the fact that this is how Olive Garden makes breadsticks.

"This just broke my heart in profound ways," Gina Marie wrote.

readheadgurl via TikTok readheadgurl via TikTok loading...

Another viewer felt like she was getting away with a crime.

"This feels illegal to watch."

The TikTok user who originally posted the video, allegedly shot during her shift at the restaurant, shut down any questions about the breadsticks being frozen. Instead, they are prebaked.

One person asked if they could buy frozen breadsticks to cook at home.

"They don't come frozen, but yes."

