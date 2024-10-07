Creepy ‘Halloween’ Theme Song Has Baby Dancing in Hilarious Viral Video

A baby who was caught on camera dancing to some of the creepiest movie theme songs has gone viral following her appearance on TikTok.

Viral Halloween Theme Baby

You've probably heard the song at least once even if you've never seen any of the Halloween movies. The main theme music begins with a basic-but-rapid piano sequence before an ominous wave of instruments kick-in.

The theme, penned by noted composer John Carpenter, has not only been synonymous with all of the Michael Myers slasher films (seriously there has to be like 20 of them at this point), but we also tend to hear it in the days leading up to Oct. 31.

That's how one-year-old Lilly heard it as she played in her parent's living room. Her Dad, Brian Schwartz was recording his daughter's introduction to the iconic movie theme when she provided him with an unexpected reaction.

Instead of looking worried or wanting to hear something different, Lilly starting vibing. The young child is seen in the video, which has racked up a staggering 209 million views on TikTok, dancing away as the Halloween theme song blares out of the TV.

Lilly hilariously sways along with the pulsating piano while unaffected by the gruesome photo of Michael Myers on the screen.

Dancing 'Halloween' Song Baby, The Sequel

Like any good blockbuster, there is already a sequel to the Lilly's viral Halloween theme song dance.

Since her initial brush with TikTok fame, her parents have shared additional videos of her enjoying life, playing and even dancing to more movie themes that are known to scare most people.

Not Lilly, though. She remains unfazed by whatever spooky music her parents play in their house. Here she is feeling the beat of the theme song to Jaws.

May we all be able to approach scary movies like Lilly this Halloween season.

