Sometimes a dog is just going to be a dog when it comes to protecting its humans.

That also means being cautions of every creature, whether it is real or made of plastic.

Glow-In-The-Dark Dog Halloween Decoration

Jack is kind of a big deal among dog lovers on Instagram. The 8-year-old labrador retriever lives out his days in Minnesota while his owner shares photos of his adventures with their thousands of followers.

Even though the Instagram account describes him as a "remote stealer extraordinaire, there's enough evidence in the posts showing he is a very good boy.

Most photos show Jack in picturesque settings around Minnesota. One recent post, however, showed the dog's more protective side.

Jack's owner recently purchased a new Halloween decoration from Home Depot. The life-size plastic black lab is decked out in bright white skeleton bones. A white mask circles its eyes.

black dog halloween decoration skeleton Home Depot photo loading...

In the daylight, the decorative dog is a bit startling. It may be even worse at night when its white skeleton bones glow in the dark.

But what would Jack think about this uninvited dog showing up at his place?

Viral Dog Halloween Decoration Encounter

Jack's owner brought the decoration home and placed it in the yard before he could see it.

"Time to prank the real Labrador," text on the video reads.

Suddenly, we see Jack come bounding into the frame, barking at the scary skeleton dog. He slowly inches closer and closer until he finally decides to walk up to it for a sniff.

The skeleton dog is a friend after all.

The video of Jack's bravery has been viewed thousands of times in recent weeks. He has since posed for photos with his new plastic dog friend.