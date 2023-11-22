Why Mysterious Bumps are Appearing on Users’ Phone Screens

Some cell phone users are seeking replacements after their devices became riddled with bumps and dents seemingly out of nowhere.

Phone Models Affected By Bumps And Dents

AndroidCentral.com got wind of the issue after seeing postings on Reddit and Google support forums. Users reported "strange bumps and dents appearing under their phone's display."

'Some users have noticed these bumps near the top edges and near the front-facing camera," the website reported.

So far, AndroidCentral.com has only noticed complaints regarding bumps and dents connected to the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. A Pixel 8 user shared on Reddit that their phone arrived with the bumps already visible on the phone.

"Unwrapped it, examined it closely and noticed there are some bumps under the screen," the original poster said. "Initially, I thought those were some screen protector bubbles. however, I don't think mine comes with a screen protector pre-installed."

What Is Causing The Bumps On Google Pixel Smartphones?

AndroidCentral.com's report states that Google has yet to comment on the issue. Those in support threads and social media have their own theories about what is causing the phone screens to ripple.

One of the most popular threads on Reddit surmises the defect is caused by "sprung grounding contacts" pressing on the backside of the display.

Regardless of the issue, owners of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have options when it comes to finding a fix. Earlier this year, 9to5Google.com reported the company is offering "unprecedented" support for the phone models.

The website said Google has announced a 7-year commitment to software support, Android OS upgrades and spare repair parts for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

