Caught on Camera: The Wildest and Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

It's that time of year when we are reminded that wildlife photography isn't all majestic lions with flowing manes and serene scenes in the Serengeti.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here, once again celebrating the wilder—and more lighthearted—side of nature.

© Sanjay Patil / Nikon Comedy Wildlife © Sanjay Patil / Nikon Comedy Wildlife loading...

Sanjay Patil's shot of a fan-throated lizard gives some serious 'waiting for the drum solo to end' vibes. In actual fact it is standing upright to escape the horrid summer heat.

Squirrels Won Big This Year

The big winner this year was Milko Marchetti, with his hilarious photo titled Stuck Squirrel (featured at the top of this article), which perfectly captures a red squirrel scrambling awkwardly into a tree with limbs flailing—a moment we can all relate to.

'Squirrel in Action' - PORTFOLIO AWARD WINNER © Flynn Thaitanunde / Nikon Comedy Wildlife loading...

Another squirrel steals the spotlight, earning the Portfolio Award for a playful series of shots capturing its rambunctious poses.

Winner Marchetti, who fancies himself a longtime nature enthusiast, shared:

I’ve photographed countless squirrels, but this one had the audience in stitches every time I showed it. I just had to enter!

He's probably glad he did because his awkward squirrel moment won him a dream safari in Kenya and some shiny Nikon gear.

While giggles and "awwws" are always the top priority, the competition (co-founded by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam) aims to spotlight the funnier side of wildlife while also bringing focus to conservation efforts.

With over 9,000 submissions—its highest ever—choosing the winners is no easy task. It's important to note that the judges are sure to give props to wildlife photographers of all ages and from all walks of life.

2024 Winners of Nikon Comedy Wildlife - Hilarious Animal Photos © Marti Phillips / Nikon Comedy Wildlife loading...

We may never know the punchline, but these two Cape Fur seals clearly think it's hilarious.

Other standouts this year include:

Nikon Young Photographer Award : Kingston Tam’s grinning frog.

: Kingston Tam’s grinning frog. Junior Category : Sarthak Ranganadhan’s kissing owlets.

: Sarthak Ranganadhan’s kissing owlets. Portfolio Category: 10-year-old Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb’s Rock Star Squirrel.

Wild & Crazy Photos

The variety in these shots is truly remarkable. Category winners included everything from a frog in a bubble to a fish "chasing" and a praying mantis striking a Flamenca pose. You can check out these and the other winners below.

The finalists' exhibition is at London's Gallery@Oxo from Dec 11–15, 2024.

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz