Major Retailer Gets Backlash Over Plus-Size Clothing Options

A clothing retailer with 165 stores across the country has come under fire for what some social media users are calling a pullback from their plus-size clothing options.

Forever 21, like many stores that once dominated shopping malls, has seen its share of struggles in recent years. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2019 only to be bought out of bankruptcy in 2020.

The group that saved the brand was a combination of a firm called Authentic Brands Group and two real estate companies that NPR reported as being "America's largest mall operators."

The new owners would go on to partner with online fashion retailer Shein with hopes of revitalizing and expanding Forever 21.

Modern Retail reported just two years ago the group hoped to open an additional 14 stores, with a new focus.

"Part of Forever 21's comeback strategy involves opening smaller, but better-curated stores – a stark contrast to the sprawling Forever 21 locations of the 2000s and 2010s," Modern Retail said in its report.

Why People Are Mad At Forever 21

Backlash against the clothing retailer has mounted in recent weeks following social media posts from frustrated shoppers claiming Forever 21 was pulling back on its plus-size offerings.

"Forever 21 does not care about plus sizes," TikTok user Samyra tells viewers. "And how do I know this? I went to five different locations here in Los Angeles, and guess how many of them had their plus sizes in store?"

She then shows herself asking store employees where she can find their plus-size clothing. Many of them point toward a different location.

Other videos noted that Forever 21 recently shutdown it's Instagram dedicated to it's plus-size clothing customers.

Forever 21, however, says the move has nothing to do with getting out of the plus-size clothing market. Instead, the chain wanted to combine all of its social media accounts into one Forever 21 account.

"Our goal is to create an inclusive space where everyone feels at home, regardless of size, gender or race," Forever 21 shared on Instagram earlier this week. "We haven't eliminated Plus or any other product category; in fact, we have actually expanded our offering into categories like Lingerie, Sleepwear, Active and Swim."

Forever 21 went on to say that it actually has plans to increase its plus-size offerings. As of Tuesday, a link to the retailer's "Plus + Curve" was still prominently displayed when visiting Forever21.com.

