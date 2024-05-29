This Genius Airport Hack Just Made Us Feel All Kinds of Silly

Seriously, why have you all been holding out on telling the rest of us this info?

An airline industry employee recently took to TikTok to reveal how not to be one of those people staring at the screen with all of the flights and gate numbers.

How The Airline Hack Works

This one is fairly easy once you know your flight number.

Tiktoker @durbinmalonster says she discovered how to easily track the status of her flight while working in the airline industry.

"It's the greatest hack ever and I feel like nobody knows about it," she says in the video, which has been viewed more than 24 million times.

Here's how it works:

1. The morning of your flight, simply text your flight number to yourself. You can also send it to a friend or family member who needs to know when you'll land.

Flight number being texted on phone

2. Look for the flight number to turn into a clickable link in your text messages. You will have the option to preview your flight.

Arrow pointing at flight information on a phone

3. Once you click "preview flight," you'll be able to see which gate your flight is boarding, flight times and where to locate your baggage once you arrive at your destination. There's also a real-time tracker that shows where the plane is on its route.

Flight tracker on cell phone

That's all there is to this one. no more staring at the flight tracker board or fumbling around with your phone to find your flight info in an app. (Or trying to find your printed ticket if you're one of the few people who still do that.)

Here's Why You Might Have Trouble With This Hack

While this hack is fairly easy, travelers can still run into issues when trying it on their phones.

One potential issue is trying to the view the flight information too early. Airlines will often reuse flight numbers meaning you could get info for a flight you're not on. Best to just check on the day of your flight.

Another big hurdle is what type of phone you are using. In a followup video, the TikToker noted the hack is currently only available on iPhones.

