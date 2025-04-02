Fast-Growing Coffee Chain Plans to Open 1,000 New Locations (And It&#8217;s Not Starbucks)

Fast-Growing Coffee Chain Plans to Open 1,000 New Locations (And It’s Not Starbucks)

A coffee chain has unveiled ambitious plans to open more than 1,000 locations as it continues to spread throughout the U.S.

And no, it isn't Starbucks.

Specialty Drink Chains That Are Growing

There's more to getting a specialty drink besides just what's offered on the menu at Starbucks and Dunkin'.

Consider 2025 the Year Of The Drink as several chains, besides the usual suspects, have plans to massively expand their footprints. Chain expanding to be just about everywhere include:

One chain that specializes in coffee is ready to open more locations than all of these names combined.

Dutch Bros Opening More Locations Than Expected

Dutch Bros Coffee, which started as a push-cart operation in Grants Pass, Oregon, has now opened 1,000 locations in multiple states as it quickly continues to expand eastward.

The drive-thru coffee chain touts itself to investors as "one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick service beverage industry in the United States by location count. That statement couldn't be more true according to a new report from ChainStoreAge.com.

According to the website, Dutch Bros initial plans called for 4,000 shops across the U.S. That number has since been pushed to a whopping 7,000.

Things are going so well at Dutch Bros, the chain is targeting to have at least 2,029 of those locations opened by the year 2029.

While a complete list of states getting Dutch Bros hasn't been announced, FinanceBuzz.com reports Arizona, California Colorado, Florida, Kansas and Texas are all set for new locations in 2025. Some of the shops have already opened or are close to opening in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at what other chains are ready to be just about everywhere in 2025.

