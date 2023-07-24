Pool Addicted Dog Chooses Swimming Over Listening To Owner

We've all been Duke at some point in our lives.

Duke just wants to swim regardless of what day it is.

"You have to get out," the golden retriever's owner can be heard saying in a video shared on TikTok. "It is Wednesday, not Saturday."

Duke's owner was running late for work, but everyday is the weekend when you're a dog.

The video has be viewed more than 66 million times on TikTok further solidifying Duke as a defiant-yet-adorable internet sensation.

Duke's owner, Kimberly Clark, shares his adventures for more 680,000 followers on TikTok.

The dog's rise to fame started last year when Clark shared a video of Duke soaking in a backyard pool.

"C'mon, let's get out," Clark pleads to Duke as he slowly floats away in hilarious fashion.

Duke's defiance along with his everlasting gaze locked on his owner is what makes him a fun watch every time Clark share another video of the pooch in the pool.

"I just want to thank you for this video," TikTok user Tina Brown shared in the comments. "I have it saved as a favorite and when I'm having a bad day I will watch this video to make me laugh."

"This doggo is living his best life," Michele commented on the video. "I love him."

Duke is all about that swim life at all hours of the day. Clark finds him hopping in the pool in the morning and also gets surprised with some impromptu late-night swims.

He couldn't hid his glowing eyes in this video.

Forward all of his calls to voicemail. Duke will be in the pool if anyone needs him.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.