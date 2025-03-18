Dollar General Suddenly Closing More Than 100 Stores; Here’s How The Stores Were Chosen

Dollar General has announced it will shutter even more stores after closing several locations less than two months ago.

Discount Retailers Struggling This Year

At one time, you would be hard pressed to find a strip mall without some sort of discount retail store.

That has rapidly changed in recent years multiple chains have either been bought out or closed all together.

The company that took on Big Lots, for example, is currently looking to unload building leases in 47 states. Last year, it was Family Dollar that disappeared as its stores either closed or became Dollar Tree.

And while there is no indication Dollar General is facing the same fate as either of those discount retail chains, it is not immune from store closings.

Why Dollar General Is Closing Stores

Dollar General presented its investors a report on its fourth quarter earnings last week. As part of the report, the company provided a look at what's ahead.

It was announced that 96 Dollar General stores will close in the first quarter of this fiscal year. The company also will shutdown 45 more locations carrying its pOpshelf store branding.

Another six pOpshelf stores will be converted into Dollar General locations as part of the plan.

While Dollar General has not revealed which locations are closing for good, it has provided insight into how the stores were chosen as part of the shake-up. The company based its selections on:

Individual store performance

Expected future performance

Operating conditions

Fortunately for Dollar General, the number of locations targeted for closure only make up a small percentage of its overall portfolio. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores across the U.S.

Here is a rundown of chains that have already announced closings in 2025.

