That Non-Fluffy Line On Your Bath Towels Has a Name + Important Purpose

That line of non-fluffy fabric about a quarter of the way from the edge of your bath towels has an odd name but also a rather important function.

Make that several rather important functions.

What Is The Name Of The Line On Bath Towels?

It's not just a decorative element of your bath towels. That textured line that is noticeably less fluffy is called a "dobby border."

dobby border on bath towel Canva loading...

"The dobby border is that smooth, often decorative strip that goes along the edge of a towel," Homemaking.com says. "Whereas the rest of the towl is made from soft, looped cotton (aka terry cloth). this part is wven differently resulting in a flatter, tighter texture."

Depending on the brand of towel, you may see some sort of intricate design as part of the dobby border. But for the most part, it is just a textured line that runs near the top or bottom of the towel.

Regardless of what it looks like, however, the dobby line does have multiple functions that help contribute to the life of your bath towels.

What Is The Purpose Of The Dobby Border?

The dobby border is key to not only keeping your towel in one piece but also helping it last longer.

According to HouseDigest.com, the dobby border:

Increases absorbency

Keeps the towel from fraying

Improves grip as you dry off

Helps the towel dry faster

Bath towels on a shelf Canva loading...

"The dobby border helps extend their lifespan – so you can clean your towels as often as you need without having to worry about ruining them," the website says.

15 Things You Absolutely Cannot Return When Buying on Amazon While it's easy buying stuff from Amazon from the comfort of home, getting items that can't be returned can cause some serious headaches. Here are 15 things you absolutely cannot return when they are bought through Amazon. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll