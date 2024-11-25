People Are Washing Their Christmas Trees; Is This Really a Thing?

I've been around for a lot of Christmases, but I had never heard of people washing their trees until this year.

Maybe it's just been awhile since I've celebrated in a home with a real tree. I just have to say I was a bit befuddled when I came upon countless articles this week debating whether you should give your tree a good wash before decorating with your family.

Why Do People Wash Christmas Trees?

Videos of people spraying down their freshly chopped Christmas trees with water have seemingly increased on TikTok in recent years.

A short clip from Marilyn Webb shows water gushing out of the bottom of the tree along with a pile of dirty pine needles.

"My kids use to have asthma, so for us it has been a must, and now it's just a thing we do," Webb said in the comments.

The trend has grown to include people washing artificial trees in bathtubs. Viewers are shown videos of trees soaking in dirt-clouded water.

Washing your tree, however, isn't just about free it of dirt and dust. Country Living recently tackled the topic highlighting the desire to rid your tree of insects.

"It's true that you may have some hitchhikers on your live tree," Country Living writes. "After all, it's a living plant that was growing in the forest or on the Christmas tree farm until recently."

Do You Need To Wash Your Christmas Tree?

The answer to that question really depends on the type of tree and what unwelcome natural elements you are trying to keep out of your house.

If it is an artificial tree that is rather dusty from storage, washing it might be a good option. Just avoid doing this with pre-lit trees.

For natural trees, Country Living recommends shaking the tree out before taking it home. This will free it of any excess dirt or bugs holding on for a free ride.

But really, the bugs shouldn't be much of a concern. They're about to enter a much different climate than they're used to in your home and there isn't a ton around for them to eat anyway.

Are Their Bugs In Fresh-Cut Christmas Trees?

There is a chance you could be living the Christmas tree lot with a few insects. Don't toss that tree back outside just yet, because there's a chance you will never even see them

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach says tiny aphids and spiders are most common in fresh-cut Christmas trees. Newly hatched ones are typically 1/16th of an inch.

bug on tree branch Canva loading...

"Only when they are present in large numbers do they even make sufficient impact to be noticed," the extension says. "In many cases, the newly-hatched insects and spiders wander only a very short distance before expiring from desiccation (lack of moisture)."

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker