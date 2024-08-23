Romantic Date Night Turns Into Surprise Baby Announcement in Viral Video

One minute you're enjoying a nice romantic evening painting at home, and the next thing you know you're going to be a father.

Viral Pregnancy Reveal

Christina Kelley had been planning a date night with her husband, Ryan, for several weeks. The two finally settled on a night of painting on small canvases in their kitchen at home. They would sit on opposite sides of the table while each working on their own masterpiece, a portrait of each other.

Christiana had other plans. She told People that earlier in the week, an at-home test revealed she was pregnant.

For nearly three hours, Ryan meticulously painted his version of Christina in anticipation of a big reveal once finished. On the other side of the table, his wife was working away at a surprise canvas with the words "Baby Kelley, Est. 2025."

Ryan never saw it coming.

From Low Key To Viral Star

The video of the pregnancy announcement has already amassed more than 2 million views on Christina's TikTok.

Prior to posting it, her most popular video was around 2,000 views. The account currently has less than 1,000 followers.

Needless to say, she wasn't expecting this level of attention either. Since sharing the video, the couple has made the media arounds, including an interview with People.

"I don't think either of us expected that amount of reaction to the video," Christina said in an interview with the outlet. "It's all been really positive and exciting."

She has continued to share content for the couple's newfound fans including one video from an ultrasound and another from a recent gender reveal cake cutting.

"This was the perfect way to surprise him with the news," Christina said on TikTok.

