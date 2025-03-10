Costco Rapidly Expanding in Coming Months; Here’s Where [LIST]

While several chains are shutting down locations, one big retailer has stepped up its pace when it comes to opening new stores.

Stores That Are Expanding In 2025

Sure, there is a rather long list of chain stores that have already shuttered some locations in 2025. A couple of them have even gone extinct.

But it's not all doom and gloom when it comes to world of chains with a national footprint.

Book-seller Barnes and Noble is on pace to open a record number of stores. Just a few years ago, the chain was closing more locations than it was adding.

Aldi has announced an ambition plan to open a whopping 800 stores before 2028. The grocery chain opened 120 new locations last year alone.

Where Is Costco Opening New Stores?

You can add Costco to the list of chains ramping up store openings over the next 12 months.

According to ABC News, the warehouse club has already announced 12 stores that will open shortly. This comes just months after the chain increased its membership fees in seven years.

Here is everywhere Costco says it will be opening new stores in March and April:

March

Brentwood, California

Genesee County, Michigan

Highland, California

Prosper, Texas

Sharon, Massachusettes

Weatherford, Texas

April

Stuart, Florida

Minami Alps, Japan

Ardeer. Australia

Barnes and Noble, Aldi and Costco are far from the only chains rapidly expanding in 2025. Several popular restaurants are also poised to open locations far and wide.

Here is a list of 21 fast-growing chain restaurants that are opening just about everywhere in 2025.

