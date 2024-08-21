Viral Posts Allege Costco’s Fountain Drink Cups Are NSFW

A belief that the cups used for fountain drinks at Costco are a bit risque´ is gaining traction thanks to viral social media posts.

But this also might be a case of "maybe it's just you who sees it this way."

What People Are Saying About Costco's Fountain Cups

Most of the accusations started on Reddit when a user tommyjv shared a photo of his fountain drink cup in the Costco Subreddit.

The cup has a plastic lid on top with a drink hole that's been opened via what appears to be a pull tab. The shape of the hole is... well, here's what tommyjv believes:

"Costco just expects me to drink from the b---s of my lid?"

The post quickly blew up with hundreds of comments. Then, various media outlets jumped on the story.

"Sure enough, the tab on the cup's lid looks awfully similar to a part of the male body," Delish wrote in its coverage of the Costco fountain drink lid kerfuffle.

Why Costco's Fountain Drink Lids Look Like This

There's, of course, a perfectly good explanation for why the opening to someone's drink cup lid would would resemble a nose. (Wait, we are talking about a nose, right?)

The somewhat controversial appearance of the cup's lid was the result of user error according to some of the comments on the original Reddit post.

"I watch people struggle with these lids all the time. It's hilarious," one Redditor commented. "Your top lip pushes the flap in. You just sip from it and the flap holds ice in."

Others in the comments compared the lid design to a child's "sippy cup." Some, however, have found the strawless cup to be a little complicated.

"I really hate these lids, they spill like crazy while you're walking and all over you car any time you hit a dip or bump," one comment reads. "You can't use a straw because it makes spilling even worse."

