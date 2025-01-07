Her Clothes Dryer Wasn’t Working, But Then She Found THIS in the Lint Trap

A viral video has the internet in disbelief over what was pulled out of a clothes dryer after the owner noticed her clothes were staying wet.

Multiple Cycles Needed To Dry Clothes

Kailey Bradley's TikTok has been mostly populated with videos of her life with Tennessee. Most videos feature her husband, Rane, or their three children.

The account had a modest amount of views until she decided to tell the story of her sister's clothes dryer mishap.

In late December, Kailey shared a video that showed the couple arriving at her sister, Delaney's, home to look at a clothes dryer that wasn't working.

"She casually mentions her dryer isn't working anymore at Christmas breakfast," Bailey wrote on TikTok.

Delaney's dryer issue had become more frustrating over time. Her wet clothes weren't drying one the first cycle. It had gotten to the point where she needed three cycles to finally get dry clothes.

What happens next in the video had commenters wondering how Delaney didn't burn her house to the ground.

Rane is seen in the video pulling a football-sized ball of lint out of the dryer's trap.

How Does A Dryer Have That Much Lint?

Kailey told People the lint shown in the video "isn't even half" of what they pulled out of the dryer. So, how on earth does this happen?

"Are you people not taught how to do laundry," one TikTok user asked the 31-year-old Kailey.

Despite living on her own for two years, the 22-year-old Delaney had yet to clean the lint trap on her dryer. Yes, she hadn't cleaned it for TWO YEARS!

"I'll be honest, my mom always done our laundry growing up," Kailey responded to the comment.

The video has already amassed more than 9 million views along with thousands of comments.

"Here's me thinking it will start on fire if I miss emptying it one single time," TikTok user @coco_00891 commented.