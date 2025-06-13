Formula 1 auto racing has exploded in popularity in the past five years alone.

According to GrandPrix247.com, interest in F1 series racing jumped 5.7% between 2021-2024. There are a lot of factors that are playing into the sudden rise in the sport's popularity.

In 2019, Netflix debuted Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a series that offered a heart-racing inside look at F1 cars and their drivers. The series debuted its seventh season in 2025.

Formula 1 has also seen massive expansion during that time. In the U.S., the Las Vegas Grand Prix, for example, has become a marquee event with spectators flocking to see the cars race at night on the city's streets.

While F1 racing's popularity has bloomed at a rapid pace in the U.S. in recent years, the sport actually dates back to the 1950s. Here is a look back at the history of F1 racing through 50 classic photos.