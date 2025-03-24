15 Tons of Beef Sticks Recalled Over Possible Metal in Meat, Consumer Complaints

Nearly 30,000 pounds of beef snack sticks have been recalled by the manufacturer out of fear they may be contaminated with metal.

Beef Stick Recall Comes After Consumer Complaints

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection service recently announced the recall which included 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks.

The sticks originated from Idaho Smokehouse Partners based in Shelley, Idaho. The facility serves as a third-party manufacturer for Chomps beef sticks.

Chomps beef sticks Chomps photo loading...

"The issue was discovered after Chomps investigated two consumer complaints reporting the potential presence of metal fragment in the meat stick product," Chomps said in a statement posted on its website.

How To Tell If Your Beef Sticks Are Included In The Recall

No injuries or adverse reactions linked to the potentially contaminated meat sticks have been reported at this time. There is still a voluntary recall on the sticks, which were manufactured between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.

According to details released by the FCIS, the Chomps Mild Original Beef Sticks in the recall show an expiration date of 2-10-2026 and a lot code of 25016. The lot code is shown under the bar code on the sticks.

Those with sticks included in the recall are asked to return them to their point of purchase for a full refund.

Chomps photos Chomps photos loading...

It is believed the potentially contaminated beef sticks were only shipped to California and Illinois. Chomps says it has removed any sticks involved in the recall from the market.

"This internal recall was initiated as a precautionary measure out of an abundance of caution," the company said. "Our consumers are, and always will be, our number one priority."

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster