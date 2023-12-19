Wow Holiday Guests With This Chick-fil-A Chicken Nugget Christmas Tree

What fun is a holiday center piece that you can't eat?

Instead of having Christmas decor taking up space on her table during family meals, a Florida mom suggests crafting a chicken nugget tree.

How To Make A Chicken Nugget Tree

Mackenzie Biehl regularly shares decorating tips to more than 200,000 followers on her Instagram account.

"Let's get you equipped with attainable ways to elevate florals, hosting, travel, style and family life," her account bio reads.

One of her most watched videos in recent months walks viewers through how to create a holiday centerpiece that looks like a Christmas tree made out of Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets. The video already has more than a million views.

"Not much effort needed to make this tree," Biehl tells her followers.

In the video, Biehl wraps a styrofoam cone in parchment paper before covering it in kale leaves to add a little greenery. It's finished off by attaching the chicken nuggets using toothpicks.

"Put out some sauces and boom! Fun holiday centerpiece!"

'Dumbest Thing I've Ever Seen'

The Biehl's video continues to rack up views and comments both in love with the idea and questioning the usefulness of the centerpiece.

People.com noted the amount of commenters pointing out the chicken would be "cold" by the time people got around to eating it.

READ MORE: 10 Facts About Holiday Spending That Will Make You Uncomfortable

"This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen — whatever happened to actually cooking and using a basic serving tray?" Ted Bruner asked in the comments of Biehl's Instagram post.

If the chicken nugget tree isn't your thing, Biehl has several suggestions to serve up to your holiday guests including a make-your-own meatball sub board and a donut wreath.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff