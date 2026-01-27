There's a hack that has made its way around the internet showing how to properly close a cereal box. We thought we were doing it right all of these years. Oh, how we were wrong. After watching this video, you'll probably never close a cereal box the same way.

How (We Thought) to Close a Cereal Box

Upon first thought you'd think you just have to put the tab in the slot. Well that's all fine, but often times the box never actually closes. Instead it just keeps popping up or it's loosely closed.

How to (Properly) Close a Cereal Box Hack

First, tuck the side tabs in.

Next, tuck in the longer side that has the slit for the tab.

Then, push in on the sides of the box to fold in corners.

Lastly, tuck the remaining flap in, and viola!⬇️

It's that simple, and genius! Watch the TikTok video below to see this hack in action.

Grab your favorite cereal from your go-to grocery store and try it for yourself.

Can you believe we've been doing it the other way for so long!? Tricks like this really have changed things for us.

As time goes on we find better ways of doing things, or just better things. For example, remember these things from the past that no longer exist? There's a reason for it.