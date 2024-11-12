Nearly 80,000 Pounds of Butter Recalled and Some People Can’t Believe The Reason

That's a lot of butter.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of nearly 80,000 pounds of butter for what may sound like a rather silly reason to some people.

Label Error Caused Massive Butter Recall

The latest recall released by the FDA includes 2,200 cases of butter, which works out to 79,200 pounds of product. A report from USA Today noted the recall is classified as Class II "meaning the use of, or exposure to the butter 'may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,' according to the FDA."

So what's so bad about this stuff? Turns out the label on the butter packages was terribly wrong.

"Butter lists cream, but may be missing the 'Contains Milk' statement," the FDA lists as the reason for the recall.

Business news website Quartz was among several outlets highlighting the unusual recall saying "apparently people don't know butter has milk."

Kirkland butter recalled at Costco Costco.com photo/Canva loading...

How To Tell If Your Butter Is Part Of The Recall

There are two variations of the same brand of butter included in the recall. Both are exclusively sold at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter, 16 oz, UPC 96619-38496, Lot 2424091 - Best By Feb. 22, 2025; Lot 2424111 - Best By Feb. 23, 2025; Lot 2426891- Best By March 22, 2025; Lot 2426991- Best by March 23, 2025.

Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter, 16 oz, UPC 96619-38488, Lot 2424191 - Best By Feb 23, 2025; Lot 2427591 - Best by March 29, 2025.

Outside of Costco store Getty Images loading...

The FDA report states the butter originally came to Costco stores a dairy facility in Littlefield, Texas. At this time, it is believed the affected butter sold to customers has been limited to Costco locations in Texas.

The recall is listed as being "voluntary" at this time. If your butter meets the recall requirements listed above, it should be returned to the Costco location where it was originally purchased.

