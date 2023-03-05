Beloved fast-food chains are scattered across the country, even stretching past international borders. McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are three of the most common burger chains across the country, along with other treasured chains like Subway, KFC, and Starbucks.

The love for quick-service food certainly has expanded.

According to an IBISWorld tally, there are 197,163 fast-food restaurants in the United States, and a survey run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 36% of U.S. adults eat at those fast-food restaurants daily.

However, while numerous fast-food chains have an extensive reach around the country, there are also an impressive number of regional chains that customers love to frequent. Between using local ingredients and cuisines, customers who love supporting local businesses while snatching a delicious, quick meal cherish these fast-food chains.

Whether you frequent these chains or are on the hunt for some delicious places to stop on your next road trip, Stacker compiled this list of 20 fast-food chains that are only in certain states, making them must-tries for those traveling around the United States.